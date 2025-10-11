J&K anti-graft body unearths illegal transfer of evacuee property in Srinagar’s upscale Gupkar Road

Srinagar, Oct 11 (IANS) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) said on Saturday that it has unearthed a large land scam involving the illegal transfer of evacuee property situated on the Gupkar Road in Srinagar city.

ACB SSP, Javed Hassan told the media on Saturday, “The ACB has launched a criminal investigation into a large-scale evacuee property land scam involving senior government officials and private beneficiaries.

“The case centres on the illegal exchange and manipulation of prime evacuee land located on Gupkar Road, one of Srinagar’s most valuable areas. The officials of the Revenue Department and the Custodian Evacuee Property Department colluded with private individuals to execute an unlawful land swap.

“About 17 marlas of evacuee land were exchanged with property of far lesser value at another site. The exchange was carried out without the mandatory No Objection Certificate from the Defence Estates Office and in violation of Jammu and Kashmir High Court directions.

“Investigators found that the officials deliberately ignored legal procedures, falsified land records, and approved fake revenue entries to benefit private parties.

“The enquiry revealed that tenancy columns and revenue extracts were tampered with to disguise ownership details. The evacuee property on Gupkar Road holds both high commercial and strategic value, making the manipulation a serious breach of public trust.

“The ACB found that mandatory scrutiny and NOC requirements were intentionally bypassed, pointing to a premeditated conspiracy. The alleged acts constitute criminal misconduct, forgery, abuse of position, and conspiracy, causing significant financial loss to the government.

“An FIR No. 19/2025 has been registered at ACB Police Station Srinagar under Sections 5(1)(d) read with 5(2) of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act, Svt. 2006, and Section 120-B of the RPC.

“The investigation is ongoing to uncover the full conspiracy, trace illegal financial transactions, and fix individual accountability.

“Arrests and departmental actions are likely. We urge citizens to stay alert and report any corruption or illegal dealings involving public servants through its official helpline and communication channels."

It must be mentioned that evacuee properties are lands left behind by locals who went to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) before 1947.

Constitutionally, such citizens continue to be Indian citizens and their properties are held in trust by the state custodian department till the real owners or their inheritors return back to J&K.

