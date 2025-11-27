J&K: Anti-Craft Bureau books director of state motor garages for disproportionate assets

Srinagar, Nov 27 (IANS) J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Thursday that it has registered a major disproportionate assets (DA) case against Malik Tahir Gani, Director State Motor Garages, following a secret verification.

ACB said that a secret inquiry uncovered massive properties, bank holdings, and commercial assets allegedly far exceeding known sources of income of Malik Tahir Gani, director of state motor garages.

It said that based on specific input, a secret verification was conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau into the allegations of possession of huge disproportionate assets by Malik Tahir Gani, son of Abdul Gani Malik, resident of H. No. 185-A, Sanat Nagar, Srinagar, at present Q. No.55-C, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, presently posted as Director, State Motor Garages, J&K.

It further added that the verification revealed that the suspect while posted in different places/departments like ARTO Anantnag, Pulwama and Director State Motor Garages J&K has raised huge assets in the shape of plots, houses, shops, shopping complexes, bank accounts etc in his name as well as in the name of his family members/ relatives which were found highly disproportionate to his known sources of income.

“Based on the verification conducted, a prima facie case of criminal misconduct was made out against the accused Malik Tahir Gani, Director State Motor Garages, J&K, under offences punishable U/S 13(1)(b) r/w Section 13 (2) of the PC Act 1988,” ACB said.

The agency informed that, accordingly, a formal case FIR No. 11/2025 was registered at P/S ACB Central for investigation.

“During the course of investigation, search warrants were obtained for conducting searches from the Hon’ble court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu,” ACB said.

The ACB said that thereafter, searches were conducted by the ACB teams at 4 different locations, which include his residential houses at Sanat Nagar, Srinagar, residential house at Hyderpora, Srinagar, residential quarter at 55-C Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and official premises at New Plot, Jammu.

“During the course of the search, incriminating material was recovered and seized as evidence in the instant case. Further investigation of the case is going on,” the statement said.

