J&K ACB traps executive engineer while accepting bribe in Pulwama

Srinagar, March 28 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday trapped an Executive Engineer of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department while accepting a bribe in Pulwama district, an official said on Saturday.

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An ACB spokesperson said that the agency trapped a PHE Mechanical Engineer while accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 in the Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

According to officials, the accused individual has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Dar. The action followed a complaint alleging that the official had demanded illegal gratification for performing official duties, prompting the ACB to lay a trap.

Officials said the Executive Engineer was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount and was subsequently taken into custody.

The arrest comes amid continued efforts by the ACB to curb corruption in government departments and ensure accountability in public services.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of law, and further investigation is underway.

Officials said more details regarding the case and the nature of the complaint are expected to emerge during the course of the investigation.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau is the primary agency tasked with checking corruption among government officials. It is headed by a Director and is responsible for monitoring government functioning and taking cognisance of cases involving financial irregularities.

It is a specialised, independent agency responsible for investigating and prosecuting government officials, including police personnel, involved in bribery, corruption, and possession of disproportionate assets.

The primary objective of the ACB is to eliminate bribery, corruption, and administrative irregularities within government departments.

Its functions include registration of cases, conducting inquiries, and laying traps to catch public servants accepting bribes.

The ACB handles cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and operates at the Union Territory level.

--IANS

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