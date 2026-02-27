J&K ACB conducts raid on illegal mining in Udhampur and Reasi

Jammu, Feb 27 (IANS) In a major crackdown on illegal mining, the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Friday, carried out surprise raids in Udhampur and Reasi districts, officials said.

A statement by the Jammu and Kashmir ACB said, "In a decisive move to protect the region's environment and combat corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau has launched sweeping Joint Surprise Checks (JSCs) targeting illegal mining operations across the Udhampur and Reasi districts."

"The operation was initiated following serious complaints of widespread illegal mineral extraction across the Jammu division."

"Preliminary reports indicated a suspected nexus between mineral bidders and certain officials within the Mining and Ecological Departments, allowing these activities to operate unchecked," the statement added.

"To immediately halt the illegal extraction and misuse of natural resources, specialised ACB teams -- spearheaded by Gazetted Officers -- executed coordinated, surprise inspections at multiple stone crushing facilities throughout both districts."

"Key findings from the operation are: ACB sleuths conducted extensive searches, confiscating crucial electronic gadgets, critical records, and highly incriminating documents."

"Multiple allegedly forged 'Form-A' transit documents were recovered directly from the operational sites."

"All inspected stone crushers were found to be actively indulging in illegal mining. Facilities were operating in grave violation of their mandated terms and conditions, causing irreversible ecological degradation to the region," the statement said.

"The ACB remains steadfast in its commitment to dismantling corrupt networks and halting the exploitation of Jammu's natural resources. Further investigations based on the recovered evidence are actively underway," the statement added.

ACB is the major anti-corruption organisation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The offences of corruption and bribery against government employees were initially covered only under the provisions of Ranbir Penal Code, 1989. Upto 1,949 cases in this behalf were registered and investigated by the local police."

After the enactment of Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006, a separate wing called "Anti-Corruption Wing" was formed in the state Crime Branch for conducting the investigation of cases covered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

However, in 1962, a separate organisation, called "Anti-Corruption Organisation" was created to investigate all cases relating to bribery and corruption.

With the passage of time, various Acts were enacted to deal effectively with the menace of corruption.

Most important among those enactments were, Prevention of Corruption Laws (Amendment) Act, 1983, by virtue of which the "Anti-Corruption Organisation" was renamed as "State Vigilance Organisation", and Jammu and Kashmir Public Men and Public Servants Declaration of Assets and Other Provisions Act, 1983.

"By virtue of this Act, the elected representatives of various public bodies, MLAs and Ministers were brought under the purview of Corruption laws and filing of annual property returns was made mandatory for all public servants and public men. Failure to do so was made an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006.

To streamline the investigations, two police stations were set up, one at Jammu and another at Srinagar, dated April 23, 1976.

These police stations take cognisance of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006.

