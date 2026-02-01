J&K ACB arrests Junior Engineer for demanding and accepting bribe

Jammu, Feb 1 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday trapped a Junior Engineer (JE) in Reasi district while demanding and accepting a bribe.

Rahul Gandotra, a JE posted as TA in BDO Office Gulabgarh Mahore, Reasi, was arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000, a statement issued by the ACB said.

Three cases of corruption are already registered against him.

"ACB Jammu registered a case FIR No. 03/2026 U/S 07 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 at PS ACB Udhampur against a public servant, namely, Rahul Gandotra, JE posted as TA in BDO Office Gulabgarh Mahore District Reasi, for demanding and accepting a bribe from the complainant," it said.

The said accused public servant demanded a bribe for the preparation of a Bill of the RDD Work executed by the complainant.

"Since the complainant did not want to pay the bribe, he approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau to take legal action against the accused public servant under the law.

"On receipt of the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted, which corroborated the demand of bribe by the public servant concerned and accordingly, a case FIR No. 03/2026 U/S 07 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered at PS ACB Udhampur, and an investigation was taken up.

"During the course of investigation, a trap team headed by Dy. SP Rank Officer was constituted. The team laid a successful trap, and the accused public servant was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 8,000 from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses.

"The accused was arrested on the spot by the ACB team after following due process of law. The bribe money was also recovered from the possession of the accused in the presence of independent witnesses associated with the trap team.

"Moreover, a search was also conducted in the house of the accused at H.No.215 Ward No. 24 Rehari, Jammu, in the presence of the Magistrate.

Three FIRs under the Prevention of Corruption Act have already been registered against the above-named accused in Police Station ACB Udhampur, which are under investigation.

Further investigation of the instant case is underway, the ACB statement said.

