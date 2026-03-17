J&K: ACB arrests Electric Dept meter reader taking Rs 30,000 bribe

Jammu, March 17 (IANS) The J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested a meter reader of the electric department while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 in Rajouri district.

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A spokesman for the ACB said the meter reader posted in PDD Rajouri was caught red‑handed while accepting a bribe from a complainant in exchange for reducing an inflated electricity bill.

The spokesperson said the ACB registered a case against Arif Iqbal, posted as Meter Reader in PDD Rajouri, vide FIR No. 03/2026 at PS ACB Rajouri under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), on 17.03.2026.

The complaint alleged that the complainant had run a tyre shop from 2019 to 2021, after which it was closed.

The complainant had an electricity connection and was regularly paying his bills. He received a bill for the period from 31.12.2025 to 31.01.2026, amounting to Rs 2,497, in February 2026.

According to the complaint, Arif Iqbal met him and demanded Rs 50,000, saying he would “take care” of the bill. The complainant told him he would pay according to the meter reading.

After this, the meter reader allegedly threatened to increase the bill.

On 05.03.2026, Arif Iqbal returned and handed over a bill for the period 31.01.2026 to 28.02.2026 amounting to Rs 1,53,890, with a due date of 27.03.2026.

When questioned about the inflated bill, the meter reader demanded Rs 50,000 as a bribe to have it adjusted.

The demand was later negotiated to Rs 30,000. Since the complainant did not wish to pay the bribe, he lodged a written complaint with the ACB Rajouri seeking legal action.

After the case was registered, a trap team of ACB PS Rajouri was constituted.

The team caught the accused red‑handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

He was arrested on the spot.

Searches were also conducted at the accused’s residence in Rajouri. Further investigation is underway, the ACB spokesman said.

--IANS

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