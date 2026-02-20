J&K: 22 IAS and JKAS officers transferred

Jammu, Feb 20 (IANS) J&K Administration on Friday ordered a reshuffle in civil administration, transferring IAS officers, including those at the financial commissioner (Additional chief secretary) level.

Around 22 IAS and JKAS officers were transferred by the J&K administration.

Ashwani Kumar, IAS (AGMUT: 1992), has been posted as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Power Development Department. He will also hold the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Mining Department.

Ashish Chandra Verma, IAS (AGMUT: 1994), Financial Commissioner (ACS), Tourism Department, will also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production Department.

Shailendra Kumar, IAS (AGMUT: 1995), has been transferred and posted as Financial Commissioner (ACS), Finance Department.

M. Raju, IAS (AGMUT: 2005), Commissioner/Secretary, GAD, will also hold the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department.

R. Alice Vaz, IAS (AGMUT: 2005), has been posted as Commissioner/Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, and will additionally hold charge of Administrative Secretary, Information Department.

Yasha Mudgal, IAS (AGMUT: 2007), has been transferred as Commissioner/Secretary, Cooperatives Department.

Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, IAS (AGMUT: 2009), has been posted as Commissioner/Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department.

Piyush Singla, IAS (AGMUT: 2012), Secretary, IT Department, will also hold the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Public Grievances Department.

Babila Rakwal, JKAS, has been posted as Commissioner/Secretary, Science and Technology Department.

Anjali Sehrawat, IAS (AGMUT: 2013), has been appointed as Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission.

Nidhi Malik, IAS (AGMUT: 2013), has been posted as Inspector General of Registration, J&K.

Owais Ahmed, IAS (AGMUT: 2014), has been posted as Director, Skill Development, J&K.

Sagar D. Dattatray, IAS (AGMUT: 2014), has been posted as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir. Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan, IAS (RJ: 2016), has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner, Budgam.

Kumar Abhishek, IAS (AGMUT: 2016), has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Reasi.

Akriti Sagar, IAS (AGMUT: 2016), has been appointed as Managing Director, National Health Mission, J&K, and will also hold additional charge as Special Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department.

Bilal Mohiud Din Bhat, IAS (AGMUT: 2017), has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag. Minga Sherpa, IAS (AGMUT: 2017), has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur.

Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, IAS (AM: 2017), has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla.

Harvinder Singh, IAS (AGMUT: 2019), has been posted as Director, Employment, J&K, and will also hold additional charge as CEO, Mission Youth and Mission Director, Mission YUVA.

Shahzad Alam, IAS (AGMUT: 2019), has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam. Krishan Lal, JKAS, has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner, Doda.

A similar major reshuffle is also expected to be ordered in the police department.

