Jitu Patwari hits out at CM Mohan Yadav-led MP govt of selling properties to repay bank loans

Bhopal, Dec 11 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari, on Thursday, accused the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Bharatiya Janata Party government of selling the state's properties to repay the mounting bank loans it borrowed in the past 22 years.

Patwari claimed that the public properties outside Madhya Pradesh have also being sold in the past two years to Chief Minister Yadav-led BJP government.

He said that mounting debt taken by the BJP government has paralysed the state's economy.

"Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's government has sold 101 state's properties at total Rs 1,100 crore. Two properties in Mumbai and one in Kerala were also sold by the BJP government. This is what the BJP government has done in the past 22 years of their tenure," he claimed.

Meanwhile, the State Congress Chief also reiterated that the Madhya Pradesh government is borrowing loans to pay interest on previous loan amounts.

"Now, they (BJP) have started selling government's properties situated out of the state," Patwari said while talking to the press at Congress office on Thursday.

The Congress leader also added that farmers in Madhya Pradesh are dying in queues to get fertilizsrs and the state government is spending nearly Rs 21 lakh per day on hired aircraft and helicopters during Chief Minister Yadav's tenure.

The disclosure came during the Winter session of the state Assembly session in response to queries raised by Congress MLAs Pratap Grewal and Pankaj Upadhyay a few days ago.

"People of Madhya Pradesh have given a mandate to the BJP government for service and not to sell the state's properties for their luxury. As a responsible Opposition, Congress is continuously raising an alarm to awaken the people. This mounting debt may not affect today, but it would definitely cost a lot in the future and people must realise it," Patwari said.

The debt on Madhya Pradesh has surged 16 times in the last 22 years, rising from Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 4.64 lakh crore, with the state now paying Rs 27,000 crore annually just in interest, according to government report submitted in the state Assembly.

