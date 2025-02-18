Jitin Prasada Highlights Growing Investment, Strong Ties at India-Qatar Business Summit

New Delhi: At the India-Qatar Business Summit, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada emphasized India's commitment to attracting foreign investments and strengthening economic ties with Qatar.

Responding to a question about the Rs 10,000 crore investment earmarked for India by Lulu Mall Chairman, Prasada on Tuesday, highlighted India's impressive 69 per cent growth in foreign direct investment (FDI) over the past decade.

"The foreign direct investment has grown 69 per cent in the last 10 years, apart from that we want India to be the manufacturing hub, we want people to 'make in India' for the world, we want investment, we want people to get/create jobs in India and such investment is what we want," Prasada stated.

The Union Minister underscored the historically strong relationship between India and Qatar, pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's active engagement in trade discussions with the Emir of Qatar and the largest-ever Qatari business delegation to India reflects the importance of this partnership.

He said, "As you are all aware, India and Qatar have had a very strong relationship over the years and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself leading the talks. This shows that the two countries have so much to share and benefit from each other."

"With the government's total focus on improving trade for the citizens of India and for the people of India in the best interest of our country, PM Modi has taken this initiative and welcomed the Amir of Qatar and the biggest delegation from Qatar in history till now. So we will see a lot happening. India will stand to gain with this relationship with Qatar," he added.

The summit marks a significant step in expanding bilateral trade, investment, and business opportunities between the two nations, with India poised to gain from deeper economic cooperation with Qatar.

India-Qatar Joint Business Forum is being held on the sidelines of the visit of the Emir of Qatar to enhance economic cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar at the airport as he arrived in New Delhi on his second State visit to India. He had previously visited India on a State Visit in March 2015.

The Qatar Emir was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers, senior officials and a business delegation.

The Joint Business Forum is being organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The high-level Qatari delegation includes leading enterprises from energy, infrastructure, finance, technology, food security, logistics, advanced manufacturing, and innovation.

India and Qatar enjoy a robust economic partnership, with bilateral trade expanding across multiple sectors. Qatari firms have invested in India's technology, infrastructure, and manufacturing sectors, while Indian companies have established a strong presence in Qatar.