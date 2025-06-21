Jitan Ram Manjhi urges Bihar govt to raise pension to Rs 1,600 instead of Rs 1,100

Gaya, June 21 (IANS) Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday welcomed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s recent decision to increase the state’s social security pension, but urged the government to reconsider the amount and raise it further to Rs 1,600 per month.

The Bihar government had earlier in the day announced a hike in monthly pension for widows, elderly citizens, and persons with disabilities, from the current Rs 400 to Rs 1,100. The revised amount will be disbursed beginning in July, and payments will be credited to beneficiaries' accounts on the 10th of each month.

Speaking to IANS, Jitan Ram Manjhi said the increase, while a positive step, falls short when compared to neighbouring states.

"In Jharkhand, beneficiaries receive Rs 2,000. Villagers living on the Bihar-Jharkhand border will naturally compare benefits. If Bihar truly wishes to support its most vulnerable citizens, the pension should be at least Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,600,” he said.

He further suggested that Bihar should align its welfare benefits with those of other states to maintain parity.

“People talk to each other across state lines. When one state provides more, it creates expectations. Even now, if the Bihar government reconsiders and increases the pension to Rs 1,600, it would be welcomed by the people,” he concluded.

Earlier, announcing the hike on social media platform X, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated, “I am happy to inform you that under the Social Security Pension Scheme, widowed women, the elderly, and disabled individuals will now receive Rs 1,100 per month instead of Rs 400. The increased pension will be effective from July.”

The move is expected to benefit over 1.09 crore citizens across Bihar. Officials say the payments will be directly transferred to bank accounts on a fixed date each month, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of a major outreach campaign launched in April, aimed at directly engaging with over two crore women across the state. While the Nitish-led government has not rolled out any universal direct cash transfer scheme for women, it has been actively pushing targeted welfare initiatives.

In contrast, RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has promised to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women under the proposed Mai-Bahin Maan Yojana if voted to power in the upcoming elections.

With just four months left for the crucial Bihar Assembly polls, political analysts view the pension hike as a tactical response to counter the Opposition’s populist promises and bolster Nitish Kumar’s pro-poor image.

--IANS

jk/dan