Jitan Ram Manjhi aide moves police over 'doctored' video row, names Tejashwi

Patna, March 27 (IANS) A fresh political controversy has intensified tensions in Bihar, with allegations and counter-allegations flying between rival parties.

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Danish Rizwan, an advisor to Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, has levelled serious allegations against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress Bihar media department head Rajesh Rathore. He has also sought the registration of an FIR against them.

Rizwan alleged that an old video from 2017 featuring him was manipulated using AI technology and deliberately circulated on social media to defame him.

Calling it a premeditated conspiracy, he has filed a formal complaint via email with the Bhojpur Cyber Police Station, demanding strict legal action against those responsible.

The controversy erupted after a video was shared from the official handle of the Rashtriya Janata Dal on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

The video allegedly showed Rizwan firing shots in the air and was used by the party to criticise the NDA government over law and order issues.

Responding swiftly, Rizwan clarified that the video is nearly a decade old and has been misleadingly presented after being altered using AI tools.

He maintained that the clip was intentionally circulated to damage his public image, further escalating the political row.

With the complaint now filed, the matter may take a legal turn, adding another layer to the already heated political atmosphere in the state.

Amid the escalating controversy, the police administration in Bhojpur has initiated a formal investigation into the alleged AI-manipulated video case.

The probe has been handed over to the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Ara Sadar, who is leading efforts to ascertain the facts behind the incident.

Investigators are focusing on identifying who edited the video, how it was circulated, and the motive behind its widespread dissemination on social media.

Authorities are relying on technical and digital evidence, including forensic analysis of the video and its online trail, to determine whether any manipulation took place.

The issue has further intensified the political clash between the Rashtriya Janata Dal and NDA leaders.

As the investigation progresses, the controversy continues to deepen, adding to the already charged political atmosphere in Bihar, with both sides closely watching the outcome of the probe.

--IANS

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