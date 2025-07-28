Jharkhand's Om Prakash Sahu, mentioned by PM in 'Mann Ki Baat', shares his success story

Gumla, July 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the latest edition of his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat,' lauded Om Prakash Sahu, a resident of Kumhari village in Basia block of Jharkhand’s Gumla district, for his inspiring journey from conflict to contribution. Once an area plagued by Maoism, Basia is now witnessing a silent revolution, thanks in part to the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), which empowered Sahu to bring about transformational change.

Sharing his story, Sahu said the beginning was anything but easy. Facing opposition and threats, he remained undeterred. His turning point came when the PMMSY was launched, offering hope, resources, and training. With support from the district administration, he received help in constructing fish ponds and soon became a symbol of change.

"Gumla was heavily affected by Maoism. There was no development, no employment, and people lived in fear. But after 2008, we started resisting Maoist activities. I lost many friends in the struggle," Sahu told IANS.

"Then I was introduced to the PMMSY scheme by Jyoti Lakra, who said I could earn a livelihood through fish farming. Today, I’m earning well. I want to tell the youth—stay away from Maoism. There is a better path."

Back in 2008, Basia’s villages were nearly deserted. Farmlands were abandoned, and youth were migrating in search of work. The area was under the grip of PLFI militants, and life was filled with uncertainty. Yet, amidst the fear and desolation, a calm but firm wave of change began.

Sahu, once drawn toward violence, made a life-altering decision to embrace peace and productivity. He turned to fish farming, and gradually inspired others to follow. His journey encouraged many former extremists to exchange guns for fishing nets, bringing about a grassroots-level transformation that was both economic and social.

The turning point in the region's resistance against Maoism also involved local administration. Then Deputy Commissioner Aradhana Patnaik had issued gun licenses to peace committee members, including Sahu, empowering locals to stand up against the militants.

District Fisheries Officer Kusum Lata expressed pride in the recognition by the Prime Minister.

"It’s a proud moment for all of us. Om Prakash Sahu, Jyoti Lakra, and Lakhan are shining examples of how fisheries can offer dignified livelihoods. It’s inspiring to see them succeed," she said.

Under the PMMSY, launched by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the government aims to bring about a “Blue Revolution” through ecologically sustainable, economically viable, and socially inclusive development in the fisheries sector.

With a total investment of Rs 20,050 crore, the PMMSY is being implemented across all states and Union Territories from FY 2020-21 to FY 2024-25. In the Union Budget 2023–24, an additional sub-scheme under the PMMSY was announced, with an investment of Rs 6,000 crore to support fish vendors, fishermen, and micro and small enterprises, enhancing value chains and expanding markets.

Thanks to this initiative, more than 150 families in the Basia subdivision are now engaged in fish farming. The region, once known for violence, is now celebrated for self-reliance and sustainability, fueled by the determination of individuals like Sahu and the support of government schemes that aim to uplift communities.

