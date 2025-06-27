Jharkhand’s Chatra tops NITI Aayog’s Delta Ranking among aspirational districts

Ranchi, June 27 (IANS) Jharkhand’s Chatra district has secured the top position in the Delta Ranking of 112 aspirational districts across the country, as announced by NITI Aayog during an online review meeting held on Friday.

The ranking reflects the progress achieved by districts during the month of March 2025 under the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP), which was launched by the Centre in 2018 to accelerate development in underperforming regions.

The Jharkhand government stated that Chatra’s achievement is the result of coordinated efforts, innovative practices, and effective implementation of welfare schemes by the district administration and various departments.

NITI Aayog lauded the district's multidimensional progress, highlighting significant improvements in key sectors such as health, nutrition, education, agriculture, financial inclusion, and infrastructure.

As part of the recognition, Chatra will receive a performance-based incentive of Rs 10 crore from NITI Aayog -- a monthly reward given to the top-ranked district to further boost development initiatives at the grassroots level.

Chatra Deputy Commissioner Keerthishree congratulated the district’s administrative team, departmental officials, public representatives, and the local community.

“This honour is a matter of pride for all of us. It reflects the collective commitment and continuous efforts of everyone involved in driving development across the district,” she said, adding, “We must remain dedicated to maintaining and improving our performance in the days to come.”

In addition, the Garhwa district of Jharkhand was named the best-performing district in the education sector.

The Aspirational Districts Programme identifies 112 of India’s most developmentally challenged districts and ranks them monthly based on improvements across five broad sectors -- Health and Nutrition (30 per cent weightage, 31 data points); Education (30 per cent weightage, 14 data points); Agriculture and Water Resources (20 per cent weightage, 12 data points); Financial Inclusion and Skill Development (10 per cent weightage, 16 data points); and Basic Infrastructure (10 per cent weightage, 8 data points).

