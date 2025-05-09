Jharkhand woman jumps into well with three children, all kids dead; mother critical

Giridih (Jharkhand), May 9 (IANS) In a heart-wrenching incident in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, a woman allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into a well with her three young children, leading to the death of all three minors, officials said.

The woman, identified as Aarti Devi, survived the incident but is in a critical condition and undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The tragic event occurred in Khaslodih village under the Deori police station limits.

According to initial reports, Aarti Devi, wife of Sonu Chaudhary, left her home on Friday morning with her children -- Avinash Kumar (6), Rani Kumari (3), and Phool Kumari (2).

She reportedly threw the children into a nearby well located in an agricultural field before jumping in herself.

Locals working in the fields spotted her in the act and immediately raised an alarm. Family members and villagers rushed to the scene and managed to pull all four out of the well after about 30 minutes of effort.

They were taken to the Deori Government Health Sub-Centre, where doctors declared the three children dead. Aarti Devi was referred for further treatment and remains in a critical condition.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a family dispute may have prompted the woman’s drastic step, although no official confirmation has been made as yet.

Aarti’s husband, Sonu Chaudhary, works as a labourer in Hyderabad and had recently returned to the village to attend a family wedding. He was not present at home when the incident occurred. On being informed, he rushed to the spot and is inconsolable.

The woman’s mother-in-law, Sushma Devi, has denied any domestic discord.

Following the incident, Deori Police Inspector Pascal Toppo and Station Incharge Rishi Sinha reached the village with a police team. The bodies of the children were sent for post-mortem, and an investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause and circumstances leading to the tragedy.

Authorities are also planning to record Aarti Devi’s statement once her condition stabilises.

