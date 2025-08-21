Jharkhand: Two commit suicide in East Singhbhum; Chaibasa college lecturer among dead

Jamshedpur, Aug 21 (IANS) Two separate incidents of suicide have sent shockwaves across Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district.

The deceased include a young lecturer of Chaibasa College and a lathe machine operator from Adityapur. Both incidents happened on Wednesday night but came to light on Thursday.

In the first incident, Rohan Srivastava, a lecturer at Chaibasa College and resident of Sopodera under Parsudih police station limits, was found hanging in his room.

Rohan, who had married just eight months ago, had reportedly asked his wife to prepare tea on Wednesday night. When she later reached his room with the tea, she found the door bolted from the inside.

Despite repeated knocking, there was no response. The family members eventually broke open the door and found Rohan hanging from the ceiling fan. A message saying “Sorry Moto” was scribbled on the mirror of the dressing table, while the word “Money” was written on the soles of his feet.

Police suspect the writings could be personal messages linked to the reason behind the suicide.

Investigators said all angles are being probed. Rohan was known to be cheerful and well-liked, and his sudden death has left his family, friends, and colleagues stunned. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The second incident occurred in Adityapur’s Gamharia Station Road under Adityapur police station limits. Narayan Kumar Mandal (35), a lathe machine operator, allegedly ended his life by hanging himself with a towel in his room.

According to police, Narayan had returned home from work on Wednesday night, had dinner with his family, and went to bed as usual.

Later, when his wife knocked on the door and got no response, the family forced it open and found him hanging. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Narayan lived with his wife, two children, and parents. Locals said he was addicted to drugs and had been under mental stress for some time.

His body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Thursday morning. Police have begun investigating both cases.

--IANS

snc/skp/dan