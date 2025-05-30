Jharkhand seeks Rs 3.03 lakh crore from 16th Finance Commission for development

Ranchi, May 30 (IANS) The Jharkhand government has sought a grant of Rs 3.03 lakh crore from the 16th Finance Commission to accelerate the state's integrated and inclusive development.

On Friday, ministers, senior officials, and representatives of the state administration made a detailed presentation before the visiting Finance Commission team, outlining a comprehensive roadmap for growth across key sectors.

The Commission, led by Chairman Arvind Panagariya, is currently on a four-day tour of the state.

The state government argued that despite Jharkhand’s abundant mineral and natural resources, it has not received central grants in proportion to the extent its resources are used for national development.

In the high-level meeting, Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore, along with Higher Education, Urban Development and Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu, Water Resources Minister Yogendra Prasad, and other officials, emphasised the need for special financial support to bring Jharkhand on par with more developed states.

The government has put forward a demand of Rs 2.01 lakh crore specifically for infrastructure development, covering critical areas such as roads, bridges, rural development, transport, urban infrastructure, energy, industry, and tourism.

The state’s additional demands include Rs 44,447 crore for the social sector; Rs 41,388 crore for agriculture, forests, and water resources; and Rs 17,918 crore for home affairs, Panchayati Raj, land reforms, and revenue administration.

Following the meeting, Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu said the Commission took detailed feedback on the state’s conditions, challenges, and priorities. “Their approach towards our demands appeared positive,” he said.

Water Resources Minister Yogendra Prasad added: “We have presented a comprehensive report on Jharkhand’s unique challenges and aspirations. We remain hopeful that the Commission will do justice to our needs.”

He said, “We are confident that Jharkhand will receive grants aligned with our vision for holistic development across all sectors.”

--IANS

snc/skp/pgh