Jharkhand: Protest erupts in Chatra after four minors die in road accident, highway blocked

Chatra (Jharkhand), March 13 (IANS) Traffic came to a halt for more than 16 hours in Jharkhand’s Chatra district after angry villagers blocked the highway demanding compensation and action against those responsible for a tragic accident that claimed the lives of four teenage boys.

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The accident occurred late Thursday evening at Chiraiyatand under the Piparwar police station limits when a speeding Scorpio SUV allegedly hit a motorcycle carrying four minors.

Three of the teenagers -- Vikas Kumar (15), Manjit Mahto (14) and Pratap Kumar (15) -- died on the spot, while Son Kumar (15), who was critically injured, succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

According to police, the four boys were returning to Hafuwa-Baradih village in the Piparwar area from Bhelwatand in neighbouring Khalari when the accident took place. The collision was so severe that both the motorcycle and the Scorpio were badly damaged.

The incident sparked outrage among local residents and relatives of the victims. Villagers placed the bodies on the road and began a blockade late Thursday night, which continued into Friday afternoon. This brought coal transportation and regular vehicular movement to a complete halt. Long queues of trucks and other vehicles were seen stranded on both sides of the road.

Three of the deceased were residents of Baradih village, while one belonged to Hafuwa village. The tragedy has cast a pall of gloom over the two villages. Grieving families and residents have demanded justice.

Protesters have been staging a sit-in at the accident site, demanding immediate arrest of those responsible, adequate compensation for the families, and government jobs for the kin of the deceased. They also called for strict measures to curb reckless driving and speeding by heavy vehicles in the region.

Police from Piparwar station and local administrative officials reached the spot soon after the incident and have been deployed there since Thursday night to maintain law and order.

Authorities attempted to take the bodies for post-mortem examination, but villagers initially refused to hand them over. They insisted that the administration first provide full assurance on their demands.

Officials said several rounds of talks have been held with the protesters, during which the administration assured compensation as per government norms.

A heavy police presence remains at the site, and senior officials are making efforts to persuade villagers to lift the blockade and allow traffic to resume.

--IANS

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