Jharkhand presents Rs 1.58 lakh crore Budget, flags Rs 16,000 crore shortfall from Centre

Ranchi, Feb 24 (IANS) Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore on Tuesday presented a Rs 1,58,560 crore Budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly. He described it as the “Abua Dishom Budget” which will carry forward inclusive, sustainable, and welfare-oriented development in the state.

Read More

Calling it a roadmap for “Abua Jharkhand” (Our Jharkhand), the Finance Minister said the Budget reflects the government’s resolve to wipe the tears of the poor and bring smiles to every citizen.

The Budget size marks an increase of about nine per cent over the previous one of Rs 1,45,400 crore.

During his speech, Kishore accused the Centre of not extending adequate financial support to the state. He claimed Jharkhand received nearly Rs 16,000 crore less in tax devolution and grants -- around Rs 5,000 crore in tax share and Rs 11,000 crore in grants.

He further said the state is losing nearly Rs 4,000 crore annually due to GST rate rationalisation. The implementation of the 60:40 funding ratio under VB G RAM G, he added, has placed an additional burden of Rs 5,640 crore on the state exchequer. He also flagged outstanding dues of Rs 1.36 lakh crore on coal companies.

Despite these constraints, the Minister said the government ensured timely payment of employee salaries and spent Rs 13,000 crore on the Chief Minister’s Maiya Samman Yojana.

The state’s own revenue is projected to rise from Rs 25,521 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 66,700 crore in 2026-27.

The fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 13,595.96 crore, or 2.18 per cent of GSDP, while the debt-to-GSDP ratio is projected at 25.3 per cent.

Of the total outlay, Rs 1,20,851.90 crore has been earmarked for revenue expenditure and Rs 37,708.10 crore for capital expenditure. Capital spending has been increased by 8.5 per cent, which will boost road, irrigation, power and drinking water infrastructure.

Women’s welfare and social security schemes received the highest allocation in the budget. Rs 14,065.57 crore has been set aside for the Chief Minister’s Maiya Samman Yojana, which provides Rs 2,500 per month to women aged 18-50. Rs 3,517.23 crore has been allocated for the Sarvajan Pension Yojana, and Rs 1,463.58 crore has been earmarked for the National Pension Scheme.

The total outlay for the Women and Child Development Department stands at Rs 22,995.69 crore.

In the health sector, Rs 7,990.30 crore has been allocated. A Rs 200 crore special scheme for cancer treatment has been announced, along with a target to open 750 “Abua Dispensaries.”

For agriculture, the allocation for the Birsa Seed Production Scheme has been raised to Rs 145 crore. Other provisions include Rs 475.50 crore for soil and water conservation, Rs 75 crore for solar-based irrigation, Rs 80 crore for farm equipment distribution, and Rs 400 crore for crop insurance.

Rural development has been allocated Rs 12,346.90 crore, including Rs 4,100 crore for the “Abua Housing Scheme”. An allocation of Rs 66 crore has been made to promote products of Sakhi Mandals under the “Palash” brand.

In education, Rs 16,251.43 crore has been earmarked for elementary and secondary education and Rs 2,564.45 crore for higher and technical education, with a focus on schools of excellence and digital learning initiatives.

The government said the Budget balances welfare commitments with capital expansion to sustain long-term growth.

--IANS

snc/skp/