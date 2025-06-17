Jharkhand: Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana secures lives of deprived communities

Ranchi, June 17 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), the insurance scheme launched during the first tenure of the Narendra Modi government, has brought immense improvement in the lives of socially and economically backward people in the country.

Launched on May 9, 2015, the scheme is providing affordable life insurance to low-income groups at very low premiums. An insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh is given in case of any unforeseen event at an annual premium of just Rs 436.

The scheme has provided a secure future for the tribal dominated areas of Latehar district in Jharkhand. Many subscribers of the scheme have registered for the PMJJBY scheme here and are also benefiting from it.

With the help of Bank Mitras and village-level committees, this scheme has reached almost every village. Many locals spoke to IANS about the positive shift that this scheme brought into their lives.

Pramila Devi of Balumath block told IANS, “My husband and I had taken Jeevan Jyoti insurance. The deductible was Rs 436. My husband passed away after one year. It became very difficult for me to run the house and take care of the children. I got Rs 2 lakh under the scheme, which made it a little easier to run the house and take care of the children. We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this scheme.”

Balumath Sakhi Mandal member Soni Devi said, “Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana is not only providing security to backward classes but also giving them the confidence that the government is with them.”

Latehar's District Manager Rajiv Kumar Mandilwara informed that 1,19,488 people subscribed themselves for the PMJJBY, and the special thing is that people between 18 and 50 years of age are covered under the insurance.

“The annual insurance period is from June 1 to May 31. The premium is Rs 436. If a person associated with the scheme dies between the ages of 18 and 50, financial assistance is given to his family,” he informed.

