Jharkhand: Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana gives financial security to poor in Sahibganj

Sahibganj (Jharkhand), May 12 (IANS) The Central Government's Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) has come as a blessing for the people in the Sahibganj district of Jharkhand. Under this scheme, people are getting the benefit of life insurance at a very affordable premium.

People say that this scheme is not only providing financial security to their families, but is also becoming a strong support for them in case of an emergency.

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana is a welfare initiative of the Central Government, which aims to provide life insurance facilities to every citizen of the country. Under this scheme, an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh is provided at an annual premium of just Rs 436. This scheme is for people aged 18 to 50 years. To avail of this, it is mandatory for the person to have a bank account.

Beneficiary Gopal Ghosh told news agency IANS, "I have taken advantage of the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and this scheme is really very beneficial. Under this scheme, if someone dies due to natural causes or in an accident, then their family gets a compensation of Rs 2 lakh. The government has started this very wonderful scheme. No matter whatsoever is the reason for death, the family definitely gets the benefit of this scheme. For this, only Rs 436 annual premium has to be paid, which is affordable for everyone."

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that this is an excellent and very useful scheme for the poor. The general public is taking full advantage of this scheme. He appealed to everyone to avail the scheme.

UCO Bank manager Ayodhya Kumar said, “Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana is an ambitious and welfare scheme of the Central Government, which provides financial security to the poor and middle-class people. We are connecting people to this scheme through our bank and making them aware of its benefits.”

