Jharkhand poll officials undergo training on roll revision, grievance handling

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) A special training is being conducted for Jharkhand election officials to hone their skills related to addressing public objections on revision of electoral rolls, an official said on Monday.

Additionally, participants will receive practical training on the Voter Helpline App (VHA) and the IT tools. The trainees will also be provided technical demonstrations and training of EVMs and VVPATs, including the conduct of mock polls, said the official.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Gyanesh Kumar inaugurated the two-day capacity-building programme for frontline election functionaries from Jharkhand at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), New Delhi, said an official statement.

The participants, numbering 402, include DEOs (District Election Officers) and EROs (Electoral Registration Officers), Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and BLO Supervisors, said an official statement.

Over the past three months, ECI has trained over 3,000 such participants from across the country at IIIDEM.

In his inaugural address, CEC Gyanesh Kumar commended the exemplary hard work and dedication demonstrated by the participants at the grassroots level in Jharkhand during the enrolment of electors.

The CEC also exhorted the participants, who will be familiarised with the provisions of first and second appeals under Sections 24(a) and 24(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 (RP Act 1950), to make the electors aware of these provisions.

It may be recalled that the first and second appeals against the final electoral rolls can be made with the District Collector/Executive Magistrate and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the State/UT, respectively.

No appeals were filed from Jharkhand after the completion of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) exercise as of January 6-10, 2025.

Playing a key role in ensuring correct and updated electoral rolls, the participants are being trained to function strictly as per the Representation of People Act 1950, 1951, Registration of Electors Rules 1960, Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 and the instructions issued by the ECI from time to time, the statement said.

The curriculum of the programme includes interactive sessions, role plays, simulating house-to-house surveys, case studies, and hands-on exercises for filling Forms 6, 7 and 8.

--IANS

rch/dan