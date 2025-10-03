Jharkhand: PM Gram Sadak Yojana transforms Tetariya village of Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh, Oct 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has significantly transformed the condition and connectivity of Tetariya village in Ichak block of Hazaribagh district in Jharkhand.

Once neglected due to a severely dilapidated road network, the village is now connected by a newly constructed pucca (paved) road under the scheme — a change that has brought remarkable improvements to the lives of residents.

Until recently, villagers hesitated to step outside their homes due to poor road conditions. Today, they can easily access the block office and other essential services. The new road has also benefited nearly half a dozen nearby villages, making travel safer and more convenient for everyone.

Ravishankar Kumar, a local resident, told IANS that the road used to be in extremely poor shape, leaving the village cut off for decades. "People were afraid to step out, especially after dark. The area would become completely deserted in the evening. Patients and pregnant women faced huge difficulties in reaching hospitals. But now, with the new road, life has become normal. People are no longer scared to travel and can connect with the city easily," he said.

Another villager, Ashish Soni, echoed similar sentiments. “For years, reaching Tetariya felt like a big challenge. During the rainy season, the road would become nearly impassable, and transporting patients was a nightmare. But thanks to the new road built under PMGSY, all these issues are behind us now,” he said, expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It is only because of him that this road was made possible. Now people can travel from one place to another in much less time,” he added.

The village head (Mukhiya), Anita Devi, also praised the scheme, calling it a turning point in Tetariya's development. “Villagers had been waiting for a good road for many years. It is only because of the Gram Sadak Yojana that it became possible. Now children can go to school easily, farmers can reach markets, and women have timely access to health services,” she said.

--IANS

brt/uk