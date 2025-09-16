Jharkhand: National ST Commission seeks CBI probe into tribal leader Surya Hansda's encounter

Ranchi, Sep 16 (IANS) The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has termed the death of Jharkhand tribal leader Surya Hansda in a police encounter in Godda district as “suspicious” and recommended a CBI probe into the incident.

According to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash, who cited the commission’s report at a press conference here on Tuesday, the NCST’s investigation team had recently visited the encounter site in Boarijor and recorded statements of concerned parties before submitting its findings to the Union Home Secretary and the Jharkhand Chief Secretary.

The commission noted that although Hansda’s arrest was shown on August 9, he was neither produced before a magistrate nor released within 24 hours, a clear violation of legal procedure.

The report further stated that Hansda was allegedly tortured before being shot.

The NCST has recommended a CBI investigation into the case, security for the family members of Surya Hansda, as well as immediate transfer of officers involved in the encounter.

In a letter to the state government, the NCST has sought free legal aid for the family of Surya Hansda and assurance that all case-related documents and evidence are safeguarded, and no tampering should be allowed.

The NCST has also recommended the removal of the in-charge officers of Lalmatia, Boarijor, and Mahagama police stations, as well as examination of the role of the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Godda.

The panel also directed that the entire process be conducted in a transparent and impartial manner to bring out the truth.

It may be recalled that on August 11, Godda police claimed that Hansda, wanted in over 20 criminal cases, was killed in an encounter near Dhamni Pahad in Boarijor.

Police said he was shot when he attempted to escape by snatching a weapon during a recovery operation, while his associates attacked the police team.

--IANS

snc/skp/uk