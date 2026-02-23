Jharkhand municipal polls: Governor, MPs, Ministers cast votes; leaders urge public participation

Ranchi, Feb 23 (IANS) As voting progressed across 48 municipal bodies in Jharkhand on Monday, prominent leaders -- including the Governor, Members of Parliament and state ministers -- cast their votes and appealed to citizens to participate actively in the democratic process.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar cast his vote at a polling station on the Administrative Training Institute campus in Ranchi. Speaking to the media, he said that local body elections are directly linked to grassroots development. He urged voters to elect representatives committed to the welfare of their regions and the state. He added that while the choice of candidate rests with voters, exercising the right to vote is every citizen’s responsibility.

Godda MP Nishikant Dubey cast his vote along with his family in the Deoghar Municipal Corporation area. Sharing a photograph on social media, he encouraged citizens to exercise their democratic right. He also raised concerns over the use of ballot papers, stating that in the digital age, such a system could slow the state’s pace of development. However, he expressed confidence in the performance of BJP-supported candidates.

Hazaribagh MP Manish Jaiswal also exercised his franchise, describing the election as an important opportunity for development, cleanliness and transparency in the region. He appealed to voters with the message -- First vote, then refreshment.

Minister Sudivya Kumar cast his vote in Giridih, while State Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperation Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey voted at Sant Ajay Middle School, Dahisot Banhora. They emphasised that voting is both a right and a responsibility, particularly urging young voters to participate. Through social media messages, they called for the election of educated, experienced and visionary leadership in urban local bodies.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Defence and Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth alleged gross mismanagement in the conduct of the elections. After casting his vote, he claimed that the use of a single ballot box instead of separate boxes for mayor and ward councillor posts appeared to be part of a “conspiracy.” Seth arrived at the polling station on a motorcycle and stood in queue like an ordinary voter before casting his ballot.

Voting for the formation of municipal governments in 48 urban local bodies began at 7 a.m. amid tight security arrangements. Enthusiastic voters were seen lining up at 4,304 polling stations across the state since early morning, with polling scheduled to continue until 5 p.m.

More than 562 candidates are contesting for mayor and chairman posts, while 5,562 candidates are in the fray for ward councillor positions.

Unopposed elections for ward councillor posts have been recorded in 38 wards across 16 municipal bodies. The total number of wards across all municipal bodies stands at 1,087.

The fate of candidates will be sealed in 8,678 ballot boxes. Counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m. on February 27.

A total of 43,33,574 voters are eligible to cast their votes, including 22,07,203 male, 21,26,227 female and 144 third-gender voters. Although the elections are officially being held on a non-party basis, political parties have extended support to candidates across municipal bodies and campaigned extensively.

Voting is being held in nine municipal corporations -- Ranchi, Dhanbad, Deoghar, Adityapur, Chas, Medininagar, Hazaribagh, Giridih and Mango -- along with 20 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats.

