Jharkhand municipal elections: Polling underway with high voter enthusiasm

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Voting is currently underway for the 2026 municipal elections in Jharkhand on Monday, with voters arriving early in the morning to cast their ballots.

Union Minister of State Sanjay Seth also exercised his franchise, casting his vote for the local elections along with his family.

Commenting on the turnout, he said, “There has been great enthusiasm across the state since morning, as the people are going to elect their third tier of government, and I believe this time the previous record will be broken.”

Voters expressed the importance of participating in the elections. One resident said, “We want the city’s municipal corporation to function properly and keep the city clean. Even though we have work and duties to attend to at the Central government office, we came early in the morning to cast our vote.”

Jitender Chaudhary, the first voter to cast his ballot from his ward, urged fellow citizens to exercise their voting rights. “My message to society is to exercise your voting rights. Vote first, and then have refreshments. Choose good candidates who will work for the welfare of our community -- better schools, proper roads, good drainage, and overall safety,” he told IANS.

Officials said more than 43.43 lakh voters, including over 21 lakh women, are eligible to cast their ballots in the municipal polls spread across nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats in the state.

Polling began at 7 a.m. and is scheduled to continue until 5 p.m. amid tight security arrangements and the establishment of more than 4,300 polling booths, some of which have been designated as sensitive or hyper‑sensitive to ensure orderly voting.

The municipal elections in Jharkhand are seen as a crucial exercise in strengthening local governance, ensuring better urban management, and improving civic amenities across the state. Election officials have called for smooth and peaceful voting throughout the day, with arrangements in place to maintain security and a fair electoral process.

