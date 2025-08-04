Jharkhand mourns Shibu Soren’s death, Assembly adjourned indefinitely

Ranchi, Aug 4 (IANS) The monsoon session of the Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned indefinitely on Monday to mourn the demise of Dishom Guru Shibu Soren -- a pioneer of the Jharkhand movement, founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and sitting Rajya Sabha MP.

The session, which was originally scheduled to continue till August 7, came to an abrupt halt shortly after it began on Monday morning.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, his voice trembling, informed the House of the veteran leader’s death.

"Today is a very sad day for the politics and society of Jharkhand. Dishom Guru is no longer with us. He dedicated every moment of his life to the underprivileged, tribals, and the identity of Jharkhand. His departure is an irreparable loss not just for this state, but for the entire country,” said the Speaker.

A moment of silence followed, after which all MLAs stood and paid tribute with slogans of ‘Veer Shibu Soren Amar Rahe’ and ‘Dishom Guru Amar Rahe’ echoing through the House.

Leaders cutting across party lines recalled Soren’s role in statehood activism, his long political journey, and his efforts to empower tribal communities.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, ministers, Opposition leader Babulal Marandi, and other MLAs offered their condolences.

Marandi said, “The news of Shibu Soren ji’s passing is deeply saddening. His departure is an irreparable loss for Jharkhand. I pray for peace to his soul and strength to his family in this hour of grief.”

Former Chief Minister and ex-Governor of Odisha, Raghubar Das, shared his condolences on social media, writing, “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Dishom Guru, respected Shibu Soren ji. It is a personal loss for me. He was like a father figure, and I had the privilege of serving as Deputy Chief Minister under his guidance. May God grant him a place at His feet and give us all the strength to bear this loss.”

Former Chief Minister Arjun Munda also expressed his grief, stating, “Shibu Soren ji’s passing is not just a personal loss but a blow to the political and social consciousness of Jharkhand. Our bond was not merely political -- it was deeply personal. He was the soul of Jharkhand.”

BJP MP from Godda, Nishikant Dubey, remarked that with Shibu Soren’s demise, an era has come to an end. He acknowledged Soren’s pivotal role in the growth of JMM and extended his condolences to Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the bereaved family.

Shibu Soren, 81, passed away early Monday morning at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi. He had been admitted to the hospital on June 18 after suffering a brain stroke and had been battling kidney disease, undergoing regular dialysis. He had also undergone open heart surgery a few years ago.

A three-time Chief Minister, several-time MP, and former Union minister, Soren was widely regarded as the face of Jharkhand’s fight for a separate state and tribal rights.

