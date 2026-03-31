Jharkhand liquor scam: LoP Marandi alleges cover-up, demands CBI probe

Ranchi, March 31 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, on Tuesday met Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and sought a CBI probe into the alleged liquor scam in the state, which he claimed has ballooned to over Rs 750 crore.

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The BJP leader submitted a memorandum to the Governor, alleging serious irregularities in the handling of the case by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

He claimed the agency’s role has been "suspect" and that, instead of conducting a fair and impartial probe, it appeared to have shielded those involved in the scam.

According to the memorandum, changes introduced in the excise policy in 2022 allegedly favoured a select syndicate, leading to substantial revenue losses for the state. The scam, initially pegged at around Rs 38 crore, has since reportedly escalated to over Rs 750 crore, he claimed.

Marandi further said that although the ACB carried out arrests in the case, its failure to file a charge sheet within the stipulated 90-day period enabled several accused to secure default bail.

Among those arrested in May 2025 were then Excise Secretary Vinay Kumar Chaubey and Joint Excise Commissioner Gajendra Singh. Both were granted bail. So far, four IAS officers have been questioned in the case.

He alleged that even after more than eight months, the ACB has not filed a single charge sheet, resulting in 14 of the 17 arrested individuals being released on bail.

Terming this either “gross negligence or collusion”, Marandi also cited the case of a Chhattisgarh-based liquor businessman who allegedly absconded and remains untraceable.

Urging immediate intervention, Marandi called upon the Governor to intervene and direct the ACB to expedite the filing of charge sheets and to recommend a CBI probe into the entire issue. He said this is necessary to ensure accountability, bring the guilty to book, and restore public confidence in the system.

--IANS

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