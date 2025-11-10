Jharkhand invites applications for free residential coaching for tribal students preparing for NEET, JEE

Ranchi, Nov 10 (IANS) The Jharkhand government has invited applications from Scheduled Tribe (ST) students for free residential coaching to prepare for the NEET and JEE entrance examinations under the “Jharkhand Scheduled Tribe Education Upliftment Programme,” a government statement said.

The scheme, launched by the Department of SC, ST, Minority and Backward Classes Welfare, aims to support meritorious tribal students aspiring to become doctors and engineers by removing financial barriers to quality coaching.

A total of 300 students will be selected for the programme, which will be conducted at the Multipurpose Hall-cum-Training Centre in Hindpiri, Ranchi, in collaboration with a Kota-based coaching institute.

Project Director of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Sanjay Kumar Bhagat, described the initiative as a “visionary effort” to ensure that tribal youth from Jharkhand are not deprived of opportunities due to economic constraints.

Selected students will receive high-quality coaching by expert faculty, separate hostel facilities for boys and girls, study materials, tablets with e-content, a library, and digital learning resources -- all free of cost.

Applicants must be Scheduled Tribe students of Jharkhand and permanent residents of the state. Parents of applicants must not be in regular government service. Students currently availing the benefits of any other government coaching scheme are not eligible, as per the government directive.

Documents like a caste certificate, Aadhaar, a recent passport-size photo, and an academic mark sheet will be required to avail the benefit of the scheme.

Applications can be submitted online at www.jharkhandshikshautthan.com or offline through forms available at District Welfare Offices. Forms can also be downloaded from the government website.

Offline forms must be submitted along with the required documents.

Selection of the candidates will be based on document verification and a merit/screening test. The last date to apply is November 19.

--IANS

skp/dan