Jharkhand HC raps state govt, summons top official over tiger conservation at Palamu Reserve

Ranchi, March 26 (IANS) The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday pulled up the state government as well as the Forest Department regarding the lax attitude toward the conservation of tigers at the Palamu Tiger Reserve.

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Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a division bench of Chief Justice M.S. Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar expressed deep displeasure over the fact that, despite clear prior orders, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) failed to file an affidavit personally; instead, a response was submitted by junior officials on his behalf.

Making sharp observations during the hearing, the bench remarked that it appears the PCCF is not taking the High Court's directives seriously.

It has ordered the PCCF and the forest officials concerned to appear in person on the next date of hearing.

The court had sought a detailed compliance report regarding pending directives concerning the protection and rehabilitation of wildlife -- specifically tigers and elephants -- within the state.

During the hearing, the bench expressed dismay that the Department has so far failed to share any concrete information regarding significant suggestions offered by the Amicus Curiae.

The court clarified that affidavits filed by junior officials would not be accepted, and the PCCF must personally provide responses to all the specific points on which the court had earlier sought information.

In the past, the High Court has raised questions regarding the functioning of officials from both the Central and State governments in light of the administrative disarray and conservation schemes that have remained stalled for years within the Palamu Tiger Reserve.

The court has directed the Forest Department to ensure that the PCCF files a detailed affidavit addressing the conservation and rehabilitation of wildlife, as well as the current status of the PTR.

In previous hearings as well, the court had expressed displeasure over lapses in the protection of animals. However, it has now adopted a stringent approach in view of the lack of progress on the part of the Forest Department.

--IANS

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