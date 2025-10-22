Jharkhand HC raps ACB over delay in 211 corruption probes, seeks report from DG

Ranchi, Oct 22 (IANS) The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday expressed strong displeasure over the pendency of more than 200 preliminary inquiries (PEs) at the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The court directed the agency’s Director General to submit a detailed affidavit explaining why there is so much delay and when the probes will be completed.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, while hearing a suo motu public interest litigation, observed that it was a matter of serious concern that out of 613 preliminary inquiries registered with the ACB, 480 have been disposed of, while 211 cases remain pending for a long period.

The bench said the state’s premier anti-graft agency cannot cite workload or shortage of staff as excuses for delays in corruption investigations.

It also remarked that the ACB was created precisely to handle such inquiries and ensure swift action against corruption, adding that any delay undermines public confidence in the system.

During the hearing, a Deputy Superintendent of Police submitted an affidavit on behalf of the ACB, claiming that the bureau was burdened with confidential verifications, intelligence gathering, and a large number of ongoing investigations, which had caused delays in disposing of pending cases.

The court, however, rejected this explanation. It said that such justifications cannot be accepted.

It further noted that arguments citing the retirement or death of officials under investigation were equally untenable.

The court said the responsibility of the ACB does not cease merely because the concerned officer has retired or passed away. Each inquiry must reach its logical conclusion to ensure transparency and accountability.

The High Court has directed the ACB Director General to personally file an affidavit detailing the timeline for completion of the pending inquiries.

The matter has been posted for the next hearing on November 6.

