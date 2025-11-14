Jharkhand HC issues notice to IG Prisons after video of inmates dancing inside jail goes viral

Ranchi, Nov 14 (IANS) The Jharkhand High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of a viral video showing inmates dancing inside Birsa Munda Central Jail in Hotwar, Ranchi, raising serious concerns over the security and management of the state’s prisons.

During a hearing on Friday, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan expressed strong displeasure over the incident and questioned how such a lapse could occur inside a high-security prison.

The court directed the Inspector General of Prisons to appear in person on the next date of hearing and ordered the production of the DVR containing the original CCTV footage related to the incident.

Describing the video as "unfortunate" and "shameful," the bench observed that the incident exposes glaring weaknesses in the prison administration.

The court also noted that the video clearly suggests the use of mobile phones inside the jail, a violation that has repeatedly been flagged as a major security threat in many prisons across India.

The judges questioned how inmates, including those facing charges in serious financial crimes, were able to gather in a special hall and engage in such activities without the knowledge of prison authorities.

Representing the state, Advocate Piyush Chitresh informed the court that the jail administration had taken immediate action after the video surfaced. Jailer Devnath Ram and Jamadar Vinod Yadav were suspended, and a multi-level enquiry was initiated.

The investigation revealed that the video was recorded inside a special hall of the jail and involved two inmates -- Vidhu Gupta and Siddharth Singhania -- both accused in liquor and GST scam cases.

At the time of the incident, they were lodged in the prison but have since been released.

The court termed the episode a serious administrative failure, stating that allowing such activities and enabling inmates to make videos inside the prison was "absolutely unacceptable under any circumstances."

The matter will be heard again on November 18, when the IG Prisons is expected to appear before the court.

