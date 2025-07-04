Jharkhand HC dismisses petition challenging 2008 lecturer appointments

Ranchi, July 4 (IANS) The Jharkhand High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of lecturers made in 2008 across various universities across the state.

The court observed that the matter was already under the scrutiny of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and declined to interfere at this stage.

A single bench of Justice Deepak Roshan passed the order on Friday after hearing arguments from all parties involved.

The petition, filed by Meena Kumari and 19 others, had alleged large-scale irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination conducted in 2008 for lecturer recruitment.

The petitioners had demanded cancellation of the selection list prepared by JPSC, citing the fact that even those charge-sheeted by the CBI were continuing in service, receiving postings and transfers.

They pointed out that a CBI probe had uncovered massive corruption in the recruitment process, leading to the filing of chargesheets against several individuals. Despite this, many of the accused were still working as lecturers in state universities, they claimed.

Advocates Sanjay Piperwal and Prince Kumar Singh, representing the JPSC, argued that the matter was already being investigated by the CBI, and charge sheets had been filed in the lower court. Since the judicial process was still underway, they contended, it would be premature and legally unsound to cancel the appointments at this stage.

Agreeing with JPSC’s position, the High Court noted that the issue was sub judice in the lower courts and that any intervention at this point would be inappropriate. The court then dismissed the petition.

The JPSC had conducted the Jharkhand Lecturer Eligibility Test (JET) in 2008 and recommended the appointment of 750 lecturers across 27 subjects.

Following allegations of widespread irregularities and manipulation in the selection process, the CBI was directed to conduct an inquiry. The agency later filed charge sheets against 69 individuals. The trial is going on in the lower courts.

