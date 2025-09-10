Jharkhand Guv, CM pay tribute to Agniveer martyred in Siachen

Ranchi, Sep 10 (IANS) The mortal remains of Jharkhand’s brave son, Agniveer Neeraj Kumar Chaudhary, who recently lost his life while on duty in Siachen, reached Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi on Wednesday evening.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid their respects by laying wreaths on the coffin draped in the tricolour.

Calling the loss “heart-wrenching,” the Governor said, “The martyrdom of Deoghar’s brave son in the avalanche incident at Siachen glacier is deeply saddening. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Chief Minister Soren said the entire state is proud of Neeraj’s sacrifice. “He gave his life defending the motherland. The government stands firmly with his family and will provide all possible assistance,” he assured.

In 2023, the Jharkhand Cabinet had decided that dependents of martyred Agniveers would receive financial assistance along with a government job for one family member. Officials indicated that Neeraj’s family would also be extended this support.

Neeraj, 24, had joined the Indian Army as an Agniveer two-and-a-half years ago, fulfilling a lifelong dream of serving the nation. Posted on one of the world’s most challenging terrains at Siachen in Ladakh, he was martyred in the line of duty during an avalanche incident last Sunday.

Hailing from Kajra village in Deoghar district, Neeraj was the backbone of his farming family. His father, Anil Chaudhary, said the family feels immense pride despite the irreparable loss.

“He has laid down his life for the nation. That is the greatest honour,” the family said.

As news of his martyrdom reached the village on Monday, grief engulfed the area. Locals thronged his home in large numbers to console the family. Villagers recalled him as a disciplined, patriotic and promising youth.

“His name will always be remembered in golden letters,” said the elders of Kajra.

Thousands of people are expected to participate in his final journey, which will be conducted with full state honours.

