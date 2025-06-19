Jharkhand Congress celebrates Rahul Gandhi’s birthday with photo exhibition, pledges to uphold his ideals

Ranchi, June 19 (IANS) Marking the birthday of senior party leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) on Thursday organised an event at the Ranchi Press Club, which showcased an exhibition of his photographs.

A symbolic cake-cutting ceremony was also held at the event.

A curated collection of photographs highlighting Rahul Gandhi’s visits to Jharkhand over the years was displayed, as well as moments from his political journey and public engagements across the country.

The event drew a large number of party leaders, workers, and supporters.

State in-charge K. Raju, JPCC President Keshav Mahato Kamlesh, and several senior Congress leaders participated in the celebration.

They cut a cake in Rahul Gandhi’s honour and took a collective pledge to carry forward his message of social justice and constitutional values.

Speaking on the occasion, K. Raju said, “We should all join wholeheartedly in Rahul Gandhi’s struggle for social equality and justice. This will be the most meaningful gift to him on his birthday. He has consistently raised his voice to protect the core values and spirit of the Constitution. It is our duty to intensify this movement.”

JPCC President Keshav Mahato Kamlesh announced that the party will observe the year 2025 as the “Organisation Building Year” in Jharkhand.

“We pledge to strengthen the Congress organisation in every village, every locality of the state. This is our tribute to Rahul ji's vision,” he said.

Former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay lauded Rahul Gandhi’s unwavering commitment.

“We stand firmly with you in your fight for justice, equality, and the dignity of all Indians. Your dedication to protecting democracy and spreading the message of peace and love is a source of inspiration,” he said.

The event saw the presence of several senior leaders and prominent faces of the Jharkhand Congress, including state ministers Deepika Pandey Singh and Shilpi Neha Tirkey, former minister Rameshwar Oraon, ex-JPCC presidents Pradeep Balmuchu and Rajesh Thakur, working president Bandhu Tirkey, and a large gathering of grassroots workers.

