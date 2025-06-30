Jharkhand CM pays tribute to Hool Kranti martyrs; calls it a day of resolution, identity

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday paid homage to the martyrs of the historic Santhal Hool Kranti -- Sido-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav, and Phoolo-Jhano -- during a brief ceremony held at Jharkhand Bhavan in New Delhi.

Senior leaders, including JMM MLA from Tundi, Mathura Mahato, and Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren, were also present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Soren said, “June 30 is etched in India’s history as the day of sacrifice by the tribal community -- the first spark of the freedom struggle. The Hool Kranti of 1855 was not just a rebellion against British colonialism but a mass uprising demanding rights over jal (water), jungle (forest), and zameen (land). Our forefathers envisioned a free nation amid immense adversity. Forgetting such valiant ancestors would be a disservice to our collective memory.”

The Chief Minister also expressed his regret for not being able to attend the official event at Bhognadih in Sahibganj -- the birthplace of the Hool rebellion -- due to the ill health of his father and JMM supremo, Dishom Guru Shibu Soren, whom he described as a torchbearer of the Hool legacy.

“Guruji, who has always walked the path of struggle and commitment shown by the likes of Sido-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav, and Phoolo-Jhano, is currently unwell. His absence has kept me from visiting the revolutionary land of Bhognadih this year,” Soren said.

He also shared some pictures of the ceremony on his X handle, writing: “Hool Diwas is not just a one-day event for us -- it is a day of resolution. Hool is our strength, our identity. In the days to come, our ‘Hool Ulgulan’ will continue -- for a tribal religious code, and for the preservation of our culture, language, civilisation, and identity.”

Highlighting his father's contribution, Soren said, “Guruji has waged a long battle against the feudal zamindari system and for tribal rights. The people of the state pray for his good health and continued guidance.”

Addressing the media after the event, the Chief Minister also commented on the heavy rainfall and rising water levels in rivers across Jharkhand. He said the situation is being closely monitored.

“The excessive rainfall and resulting floods are a serious concern. The state government is fully alert and stands ready to assist all those affected by the disaster,” he assured.

