Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren visits Ranchi Archbishop ahead of Christmas

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 22 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with his wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren visited Archbishop Vincent Aind's residence here on Sunday ahead of Christmas.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the people for the Christmas celebration.

"The Christmas festival is going on. People celebrate this festival with immense joy in Ranchi. I extend my best wishes to the people of the state and the country," Hemant Soren said after visiting the Archbishop.

Kalpana Soren said that they came to seek the blessings of the Bishop

"Today, we came here to seek the blessings of the Bishop... To bid adieu 2024 and to welcome a new year, I extend my best wishes to all," she said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) at its headquarters in the national capital on Monday, according to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday.

This event marks the first time a prime minister will participate in a programme at the headquarters of the Catholic Church in India, the release noted.

The Prime Minister is also expected to interact with prominent leaders of the Christian community, including cardinals, bishops, and lay leaders, the statement added.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI), established in 1944, is the primary organisation representing Catholics across the country.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi attended a Christmas celebration at the residence of Union Minister George Kurian in Delhi, where he received a warm welcome and engaged with prominent members of the Christian community.

Christmas celebrated annually on December 25, marks the birth of Jesus Christ and is observed as both a religious and cultural event by billions of people worldwide.

On Christmas Eve, people across the country hold midnight masses, and churches are illuminated with festive lights. Revellers burst firecrackers to herald the festive season.

As one of the most sacred days in Christianity, Christmas is often spent with family and friends. People set up Christmas trees, decorate their homes with lights and wreaths, and host gatherings.

The day is also characterised by homecomings, warm family reunions, and celebratory meals. Carol singing, dazzling Christmas lights, and richly adorned Christmas trees add to the spirit of the celebrations. (ANI)





