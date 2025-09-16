Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren hands over appointment letters to 301 assistant teachers

Ranchi, Sep 16 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 301 newly recruited assistant teachers.

Of the 301 teachers, 131 are graduate-trained assistant teachers in mathematics and science, and 170 intermediate-trained assistant teachers for Classes 1 to 5.

They were selected through the competitive examination conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Addressing the appointment ceremony at the Jharkhand Ministry, Soren said the government is working to bring government schools on par with private institutions.

“We are taking concrete steps to improve infrastructure, fill vacancies, and ensure quality education in every district,” he said.

The Chief Minister underlined that education has remained a key priority of his administration. He said that large-scale appointments have already been made in the education sector, and the process for recruiting 26,000 more teachers is underway.

Congratulating the new appointees, Soren reminded them of their responsibility. “Despite financial constraints, parents in our state work hard to provide the best possible education for their children. It is now your duty to honour their sacrifices and teach with honesty, sincerity, and dedication,” he said.

He further said that teachers’ salaries are paid from taxpayers’ money. “There should be no compromise when it comes to shaping the future of children. The state’s progress depends on how we nurture the next generation,” Soren said.

He also highlighted the people’s growing confidence in government institutions, saying that many parents are now shifting their children from private schools to CM Utkrishta Vidyalayas.

“This is a clear sign that the quality of education in government schools is steadily improving,” he added.

Soren also urged the teachers to share feedback and suggestions with the government on how to further enhance the quality of education.

The ceremony was attended by Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Avinash Kumar, Education Secretary Uma Shankar Singh, Project Director Shashi Ranjan, Primary Education Director Manoj Ranjan, as well as the newly appointed teachers and their families.

--IANS

snc/skp/uk