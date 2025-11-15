Jharkhand celebrates 25 years of statehood; CM, Governor extend greetings

Ranchi, Nov 15 (IANS) Jharkhand is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its formation on Saturday with a grand state-level event at Morabadi Ground in the capital city, Ranchi.

Thousands of people, including dignitaries, representatives of various tribal groups, schoolchildren and artists, gathered to witness cultural performances. Similar celebrations, parades, sports events and community gatherings are being organised across districts.

Jharkhand came into existence on this day in 2000, after being carved out of 18 districts of Bihar, becoming the 28th state of the Indian Union.

The date was chosen deliberately to coincide with the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, revered as a freedom fighter, social reformer and tribal icon.

His Ulgulan -- a rebellion against British exploitation -- remains a defining chapter in the assertion of tribal identity and rights. Today also marks his 150th birth anniversary, adding special significance to the celebrations.

The Bihar Assembly passed a resolution for a separate state on July 22, 1997. Three years later, the Parliament approved the Bihar Reorganisation Bill on August 2, 2000.

The initiative was taken forward under the leadership of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose government laid the legislative foundation for the new state.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended greetings while invoking the legacy of Jharkhand’s tribal heroes -- Birsa Munda, Sidho-Kanho, Phool-Jhano and others.

He said the journey of the past 25 years reflects transformation and resilience. “Jharkhand has travelled an inspiring path from struggle to stability, and from stability to prosperity,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the next phase of the state’s growth would focus on inclusive development, improved infrastructure, and safeguarding the rights and dignity of tribal communities.

He also urged citizens to work collectively to “shape a future where Jharkhand emerges as a model of progress, social justice and cultural pride.”

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, in his message, said Jharkhand’s completion of 25 years stands as a testament to the state’s “glorious achievements in diverse spheres such as agriculture, industry, sports, arts, and social welfare.”

