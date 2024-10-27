Jharkhand assembly polls: Will work on development of people, says BJP candidate Babu Lal Soren

Seraikela-Kharsawan (Jharkhand) [India], October 27 (ANI): Ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls which are to be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20, son of the former Chief Minister Champai Soren and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Ghatshila assembly, Babu Lal Soren, said that he would work for the development of the people.

Speaking to ANI, Soren said, "The issue is the development of the people. We have three issues in development, the migration happening inside the Ghatshila assembly and the laborers going to the other states. We will work on employing them."

Further, Soren added that the issue of migration would be addressed and ambulances would be arranged in every Panchayat.

"We will stop migration and after that, when it comes to health, I have my resolve that we will arrange an ambulance in every Panchayat and sub-health centre. We will also work on providing digital education in the coming days," he said.

The BJP candidate also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, party leaders and members for having their faith in him.

"On my behalf, I would like to thank all officials and members of BJP, Union Minister JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah. Thank you for having faith in me, I have been serving the public since the beginning.

On October 26, BJP announced the list of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming elections in the state.

The 40-member list includes the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari Dharmendra Pradhan and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

BJP CMs such as Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), Mohan Majhi Himanta Biswa Sarma and Vishnu Deo Sai (Chhattisgarh) are also among the star campaigners.On Saturday, BJP announced its first list of 66 candidates for Jharkhand assembly elections as the ruling JMM-led alliance finalised the contours of their seat-sharing agreement.

Bharatiya Janata Party will contest the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections in alliance with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). BJP will contest 68 seats, AJSU 10 seats, JD-U two seats and LJP one seat.

The party's state chief, Babulal Marandi, will contest from Dhanwar, Lobin Hembrom from Borio, and Sita Soren from Jamtara. Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Champai Soren has been nominated as the candidate from Saraikella, Geeta Balmuchu from Chaibasa, Geeta Koda from Jaganathpur, and Meera Munda, the wife of Union Minister Arjun Munda, will contest from Potka. (ANI)

