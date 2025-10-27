Jharkhand: 6-member panel to probe thalassemia-affected children testing HIV-positive in Singhbhum

Ranchi, Oct 27 (IANS) With several thalassemia-affected children turning HIV-positive after blood transfusion at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, this sparked a wave of anger and outrage among the residents while exposing the serious lapses and negligence of the state’s health system.

Penal action followed as thalassemia-affected children tested positive for HIV, days after the blood transfusion. Now, the Health Department has formed a six-member investigation committee to probe the matter.

This committee, helmed by Dr Neha Arora, Special Secretary of the Department, will thoroughly review the entire process of blood collection, testing, storage, and distribution at the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital blood bank.

The committee includes Dr Siddharth Sanyal, Director of Health Services, Dr SK Singh, Director of Medical Education, Dr Sushma Kumari, in charge of the RIMS blood bank, Ritu Sahay, Joint Director of the Drug Control Directorate, and Dr Amarendra Kumar as members. The committee has been directed to complete the investigation and submit a detailed report within 7 days.

A day ago, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren suspended Chaibasa Civil Surgeon Dr Sushanto Kumar Majhi with immediate effect for the major blunder, which has put many lives in peril.

The Jharkhand High Court also took suo motu cognisance of the matter and ordered an investigation. Following this, a five-member team led by State Health Services Director Dr Dinesh Kumar inspected the blood bank, PICU ward, and lab.

According to preliminary probe findings, serious irregularities in blood screening, record maintenance, and transfusion procedures led to the goof-up.

At least seven thalassemia-positive children are believed to have been exposed to HIV infection due to contaminated blood. The government has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the affected families and will assume responsibility for the treatment of all infected children at the state level.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has described the incident as "extremely painful and unacceptable" and said that strict action will be taken against the guilty officials.

The State Health Department has also issued instructions to audit all blood banks in the state and submit a report within five days.

--IANS

snc/mr/uk