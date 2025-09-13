Jhalawar tragedy: Bhajanlal govt announces relief package, Rs 13 lakh for kin of the deceased

Jaipur, Sep 13 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday announced a comprehensive relief package for the victims of the school roof collapse tragedy in the Manoharthana area in Jhalawar district.

Along with expressing deep condolences to the bereaved families, the government has also sanctioned major development works for the region.

Under the relief measures, the Chief Minister approved financial assistance of Rs 13 lakh each to the families of the students who lost their lives in the accident.

In addition, Rs 1.36 lakh will be provided to each of the 11 seriously injured students and their families, while Rs 75,400 has been sanctioned for each of the 10 students with minor injuries.

Simultaneously, the state government has announced development works worth over Rs 1 crore for Piplodi village. These include Rs 1.5 crore for the reconstruction of the school building, Rs 11 lakh for a community hall, and Rs 24 lakh for a drinking water tank, tube well, and Khuranja road construction.

The government emphasised that these steps reflect its commitment to both immediate relief and long-term development of the affected region.

The CMO officials said, "Following the unfortunate incident in Piplodi village of Jhalawar, the state government and public representatives have initiated development works worth Rs 1.85 crore along with comprehensive relief measures for the affected families. A sum of Rs 1.50 crore has been sanctioned for the reconstruction of the Piplodi school building, Rs 11 lakh for the construction of a community building, and Rs 24 lakh for a drinking water tank, tube well, and Khuranja road under the Zila Parishad."

Family members of every deceased student have also been given employment in the medical department on a contractual basis.

Apart from financial assistance, 11 families have been provided free domestic gas connections, along with cattle sheds, teaching materials, school bags, toys, and track suits for children, ensuring both immediate relief and long-term support.

Seven students lost their lives when a school roof collapsed in Jhalawar's Piplodi village recently due to heavy rain.

Students were inside the classrooms when the tragic incident unfolded.

