Jhalawar school tragedy: Naresh Meena's hunger strike enters eighth day

Jaipur, Sep 19 (IANS) The fast-unto-death of Naresh Meena, who contested the Deoli Uniara bypoll as an independent candidate, entered its eighth day on Friday, as he continued to demand justice for the families of children killed in the Piplodi school tragedy in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district.

Despite a deterioration in his health late on Thursday night, which led police to forcibly shift him to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, Meena remains adamant and declared from the ICU ward that his hunger strike has not been broken.

"I have only drunk water. I have not ended my fast. This silent, fast-unto-death protest will continue until justice is served," Meena said.

Earlier, reports had circulated that Meena's fast had ended after former cabinet minister and Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas visited him in the hospital and offered him water.

However, Meena quickly denied the rumours through a statement and a post on his official social media account.

Reiterating his resolve, Meena wrote, "My silent, fast-unto-death protest will end only when the government fully accepts my demands and delivers justice to the families of the children who died in the Jhalawar-Piplodi school tragedy."

He also urged his supporters to intensify the movement peacefully and in the spirit of Gandhian principles.

The hunger strike stems from a tragic school incident in Piplodi, Jhalawar, where seven children lost their lives in an accident.

Following the tragedy, grieving families demanded compensation, employment, and adequate assistance from the government.

While the government has announced ex-gratia and compensation, the families have accused the government of insensitivity and negligence, claiming that instead of offering real support, the administration humiliated them.

In response, Meena began his hunger strike in solidarity with the victims' families and is now in his eighth consecutive day without food.

Khachariyawas, who visited Meena at the hospital, expressed full support for the protest and issued a strong rebuke to the Rajasthan government.

"The government's treatment of the affected families is not only insensitive, it's shameful," he said.

"Giving goats to the families of deceased children is not compensation - it's an insult. This cannot be condemned enough."

He also criticised the police action of removing Meena from the hunger strike site, calling it a violation of democratic rights.

Khachariyawas demanded that the state government immediately address the demands of the victims' families and resolve the issue with dignity and compassion.

It needs to be mentioned here that goats were reportedly given to victims' families as compensation, which families said have been falling ill.

Notably, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma recently approved financial assistance of Rs 13 lakh each to the families of the students who lost their lives in the incident.

