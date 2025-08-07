Jhalawar: Classes resume after school roof collapse tragedy; students welcomed with tilak, garland

Jaipur, Aug 7 (IANS) The Education Department of the Rajasthan government has taken a crucial step by reopening the school in Piplodi village of Jhalawar district, which witnessed a tragic incident 12 days ago as the school roof collapsed, claiming seven lives and leaving over 12 children injured.

As a gesture of warmth and encouragement, students were welcomed back with tilak on their foreheads and floral garlands, bringing smiles to their faces.

The joyous return marked a significant emotional moment for the children, parents, and teachers alike.

On the first day, 55 students attended the reopened school, and their enthusiasm was clearly visible. Parents accompanied their children, expressing relief and satisfaction with the new arrangements made by the Education Department.

The children were visibly happy to return to their academic routine after several days of uncertainty.

To support the students and ensure a smooth return, the Education Department distributed school bags, books, uniforms, and other essentials.

Regular classes were conducted, and students were provided with nutritious mid-day meals, prepared with a focus on quality and hygiene.

In view of the damaged infrastructure, the school is currently being run in an alternate building until a new structure is constructed.

The alternative facility has been equipped with all necessary amenities, including properly arranged classrooms, clean drinking water, and separate toilets for boys and girls, ensuring a safe and comfortable learning environment.

This compassionate effort by the Rajasthan government reflects its commitment to both education and emotional well-being.

The Education Department's swift action has not only restored the school’s academic functioning but also rebuilt trust among the local community.

The support extended to the children has played a vital role in helping them overcome the trauma of the past and return to the classroom with confidence and joy.

The reopening of the school stands as a symbol of resilience and hope, made possible by the government’s sensitive governance and dedication to ensuring that every child has access to education, even in the face of adversity.

--IANS

arc/pgh