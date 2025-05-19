JGU Dean is first Indian academic appointed to Cambridge International’s SHEAC

Sonipat (Haryana), May 19 (IANS) In an unprecedented educational honour for Indian academics, Prof (Dr) Upasana Mahanta, Dean of Admissions and Outreach at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), has been appointed as the First Indian to the Strategic Higher Education Advisory Council (SHEAC) formed by Cambridge International.

This is the first time India is being represented at this global platform.

SHEAC brings together senior leaders in admissions and student recruitment from some of the world’s most distinguished academic institutions -- including the University of Oxford, MIT, University of Cambridge, University of Toronto, and Monash University. The Council plays a vital role in shaping the recognition, relevance, and future direction of Cambridge qualifications globally, ensuring they remain responsive to the changing dynamics of higher education worldwide.

Prof Mahanta’s appointment is a significant recognition of the growing leadership of India in global academic forums. An Indian voice at SHEAC brings much-needed representation and perspective from the Global South to critical conversations impacting higher education. Her experience and leadership will make India’s role even more influential on international platforms like Cambridge. This appointment, a first for an Indian academic, will help in getting global recognition for the country’s achievements in the field of education.

Reflecting on her appointment, Prof Mahanta shared: “It’s an incredible honour to join this global group of educators and policy leaders. I see this as an opportunity to represent not just JGU but also the aspirations of students and educators across India and the Global South. The world of education is transforming, and it’s vital that this transformation is guided by voices that are diverse, grounded, and globally minded.”

Commenting on the news, Prof (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU, said, “This is a proud moment for JGU and for India. Prof Upasana Mahanta’s appointment shows that the work we are doing here -- our values, our vision, our commitment to inclusive education -- resonates globally. As a university from the Global South, we believe in building bridges, not walls. We are honoured that our voice will now help shape the future of education at an international level.”

In a time of rapid change -- when higher education is being reshaped by technology, global migration, climate challenges, and shifting ideas of what learning should look like -- representation matters more than ever. This appointment is a reminder that some of the most important ideas, innovations, and leadership in education are coming from places like India. Dr Mahanta’s selection to the SHEAC Council is a big step for India as it will increase the country’s ability to raise a strong voice globally in the education sector.

O.P. Jindal Global University has been playing a pioneering role in India in making admission processes more accessible, inclusive, and student-focused. Founded in 2009, JGU has grown into one of India’s top private universities, with a strong international outlook. Recognised as an Institution of Eminence by the Government of India, JGU is home to twelve schools, over 500 academic partnerships worldwide, and a stellar reputation for excellence in law, liberal arts, international affairs, and the social sciences.

