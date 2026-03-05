JD(U) workers protest outside Nitish Kumar’s residence as he is set to file RS nomination papers

Patna, March 5 (IANS) As Nitish Kumar is set to file his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls, speculation is growing that his move could bring an end to his nearly two-decade-long tenure as Bihar’s Chief Minister. Amid these reports, JD(U) workers gathered outside Kumar’s official residence in Patna on Thursday and raised slogans in his support.

The party workers expressed their opposition to the reports suggesting that Nitish Kumar may step down from the Chief Minister’s post and move to the Rajya Sabha. The gathering soon turned into a protest, with workers stopping party leader Krishna Murari Sharan from entering the Chief Minister’s residence.

Many workers said they were unhappy with the possibility of Kumar leaving the Chief Minister’s post, arguing that the public mandate in Bihar was secured in his name.

Speaking to IANS, a JD(U) worker said, “We sought votes in every village in the name of Nitish Kumar. Since this news spread yesterday, Holi was not celebrated anywhere. Nishant Kumar should be sent to the Rajya Sabha, and Nitish Kumar should continue the work for which the people gave him their mandate.”

Another JD(U) worker echoed similar sentiments and insisted that the mandate of the people should not be ignored.

“The mandate in 2025 was given in the name of Nitish Kumar, and we demand that there should be no betrayal of that mandate,” the worker said.

If Nitish Kumar moves to the Upper House of Parliament, it would mark a major shift in Bihar’s political landscape. For the first time in years, the politically significant state could see a Chief Minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The buzz over Kumar’s possible resignation has puzzled political observers, as he took oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister for the 10th time in November and could step down just four months later. There is also speculation that his son, Nishant Kumar, may soon begin his political career, an idea that Nitish Kumar had previously resisted.

Political analysts believe that the potential shift in Bihar’s leadership may be part of a carefully planned strategy by the BJP and its ally JD(U), keeping future political calculations in mind.

Nitish Kumar, popularly known as “Susashan Babu”, is 75 years old and has been a key face of governance in Bihar. However, in recent years, several videos from his public appearances have gone viral, with the opposition, led by Tejashwi Yadav and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, raising questions about his health.

Meanwhile, political circles in Bihar are abuzz with speculation over who could replace Kumar as the next Chief Minister. Among the frontrunners being discussed are Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister Nityanand Rai, and Bihar minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal.

--IANS

jk/dpb