JD(U) says Mahagathbandhan in 'huge turmoil' ahead of Bihar elections

Patna, Oct 12 (IANS) Janata Dal (United) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan on Sunday said there is a "huge turmoil" within the Mahagathbandhan over the Chief Minister's post, even though "the alliance knows that the NDA will form a government in Bihar".

He also took a sharp dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's comments about a possible merger of the BJP and JD(U), calling them a result of Yadav's "mental bankruptcy".

Speaking to IANS about the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Ranjan said that the decision on seat-sharing within the NDA would be announced soon.

"There's a huge turmoil within the Mahagathbandhan. There's no problem here in NDA. All decisions have been made. In a few hours, the picture will become clear," he said.

Taking aim at Tejashwi Yadav for his claim that the JD(U) will join the BJP after the elections, Ranjan stated, "Now he has started making prophecies. He will have plenty of time after the elections. We believe that after the elections, there are very good politicians who need to make alternative arrangements, so they have found a solution."

He further said that the JD(U) has always been guided by its principles and leadership under Nitish Kumar.

"The JD(U) is known for its values. Just as Nitish Kumar ran the coalition government in Bihar effectively for 20 years, the party grew and flourished. Today, the party's base has become the largest in the state. Our workers are the most dedicated, and the people's support remains firmly with Nitish Kumar. Therefore, such misleading news only makes us laugh, and it reflects the mental bankruptcy of Tejashwi Yadav. He should avoid making such statements," he said.

Ranjan also asserted that the Congress is not backing Tejashwi Yadav as the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face because it understands the ground reality and believes that the NDA will again form the government under Nitish Kumar's leadership.

"Rahul Gandhi is well aware of the ground realities. They believe that this time too, the NDA government will be formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi is determined to make himself a CM face, but Congress is not paying any heed to this stubbornness," he said.

"In the Mahagathbandhan, some are trying to make arrangements for the Chief Minister, and some are trying for the Deputy Chief Minister's post. They are even fighting among themselves over seat-sharing, even when they are very clear that this will never happen," he added.

