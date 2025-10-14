JD(U) MP offers to resign, cites 'neglect' of local leadership in ticket distribution

Patna, Oct 14 (IANS) In a major political development ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Janata Dal (United) MP from Bhagalpur, Ajay Kumar Mandal, has written a letter to Chief Minister and party president Nitish Kumar, expressing his desire to resign from the Lok Sabha.

In his letter, Mandal cited discontent over the party's internal functioning and ticket distribution process, alleging that the opinions of local leaders and district presidents were being ignored.

"With your blessings and guidance, I have been serving the people of Bhagalpur as an MLA and MP for the last 20–25 years. In this long political journey, I have worked to strengthen the Janata Dal (U) as my own family," Mandal wrote.

He said that in recent months, decisions within the organisation have been taken without consulting local representatives, which, according to him, was not a good sign for the party's future.

"Despite being the local MP, I am not being consulted in the process of distributing tickets for the Assembly elections. People who have never worked for the organisation are being considered for tickets, while the opinion of the district president and local leadership is being completely ignored," the MP said.

Highlighting his loyalty to the party, Mandal reminded Nitish Kumar that during the 2019 bypolls, his was the only seat in Bihar that JD(U) won under his leadership, a testament, he said, to the public's trust and his dedication to the organisation.

The Bhagalpur MP expressed disappointment over being "denied access" to meet the Chief Minister, saying, "I am not being allowed to meet you, nor is my opinion being heard. In such a situation, it is difficult for me to understand the justification for remaining an MP."

Mandal emphasised that his letter was not an act of rebellion, but a plea to safeguard the party's future. "My purpose is not to show displeasure but to save the party and your leadership from any future harm. If external or inactive people continue to get priority, the roots of the party will weaken, and it will directly affect your leadership," he stated.

Concluding his letter, Mandal urged Nitish Kumar to accept his resignation as a matter of self-respect and commitment to party values. "Therefore, with true loyalty to the organisation, I humbly request you to grant me permission to resign from my post as an MP," he wrote.

Party sources said Mandal's move reflects growing unease among sections of the JD(U) leadership over the centralised ticket distribution process and reduced consultation with grassroots leaders.

