JD(U) MLA Vibha Devi’s son killed in car crash in Bihar's Nawada

Patna, March 20 (IANS) Akhilesh Kumar, the son of Janata Dal (United) MLA Vibha Devi, was killed in a car crash in Bihar's Nawada district, the police said on Friday.

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Akhilesh Kumar was also the younger son of former Minister Rajballabh Prasad Yadav.

According to police, the accident occurred late on Thursday night under the Mufassil police station area when his car reportedly went out of control and crashed into a Banyan tree at high speed.

Station House Officer of the Mufassil police station confirmed the accident, stating that the injured was initially rushed to Patna for advanced medical treatment.

Following the accident, Mufassil police launched an investigation to ascertain the reason for the accident.

The officials are in the process of taking a statement from the deceased’s family.

Reports suggest that Akhilesh Kumar had left his residence in Pathar English village on Thursday evening when the accident occurred.

Locals rushed to the spot and helped transport him to the hospital.

After preliminary treatment, the family members took him to Medanta Hospital in Patna. Doctors began administering treatment immediately upon his admission; however, he succumbed to his injuries around midnight while undergoing care.

It is reported that Akhilesh Yadav is survived by three sons.

Upon receiving news of the tragedy, his family members were inconsolable with grief.

His elder brother, Eklavya Yadav, said, “He left home in his vehicle. Just near the house, the vehicle crashed into a banyan tree. He sustained critical injuries. We admitted him to Medanta Hospital in Patna, but he could not be saved."

Following the incident, a wave of grief has swept through Nawada.

His mortal remains are being brought back to his ancestral village, where final rites are expected to be performed.

Family members, including MLA Vibha Devi, are said to be in deep shock over the untimely demise.

An atmosphere of mourning prevails across the district.

Though not actively involved in politics, Akhilesh Kumar was known for his affable nature and active participation in social and community events.

Locals remember him as a simple and approachable individual who maintained cordial relations with people from all walks of life.

--IANS

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