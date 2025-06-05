JD(U) demands Siddaramaiah's resignation over Bengaluru stampede

Patna, June 5 (IANS) The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday demanded the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the Bengaluru stampede that claimed 11 lives, and for mentioning the Kumbh Mela tragedy while addressing the dreadful incident.

Addressing a press conference after the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Many such stampedes have occurred. Even worse ones have happened. I am not defending this, but similar incidents occurred during the Kumbh Mela, where around 50 to 60 people died."

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's remarks, JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan Prasad called the statement "shameful and irresponsible."

Speaking to IANS, Prasad said, "This is a disgraceful attempt to deflect responsibility. By comparing this tragedy to other past incidents, the Chief Minister is insulting the responsibilities of a democratically elected government. The Karnataka government failed to assess the scale of public participation in the celebrations. No preventive measures were taken, which led to the loss of several lives and injuries to many more. Even after the incident, officials were seen making no effective arrangements. This is a complete administrative failure, and we demand the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah."

Prasad further responded to the demand of Congress for a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament.

"When the Monsoon session is held, not just the Congress, but every political party will raise the issues they find important. The ruling party will respond accordingly. However, those who constantly question the valour of the Indian Army and cannot digest the success of Operation Sindoor are the ones truly disappointed. The world has seen India's military strength and diplomatic influence. In such times, Congress should rise above narrow political interests and stand with the nation," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Wednesday accused the Central government of announcing the Monsoon session 47 days ahead of schedule to avoid an immediate special session.

The party, along with other INDIA bloc members, had demanded a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack.

--IANS

jk/svn