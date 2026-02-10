JD(U) accuses Oppn of using provocative language in council

Patna, Feb 10 (IANS) JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar on Tuesday accused RJD leaders of using unparliamentary and provocative language in the Bihar Legislative Council, while highlighting what he described as deteriorating discipline and worsening political conduct in the House.

Speaking to IANS, Neeraj Kumar said that the behaviour of the Opposition in the Council since Monday has been objectionable and against established norms.

“In the Council, from yesterday, the behaviour of the Opposition is quite objectionable. They are not following the rules of the current Deputy Speaker, Ram Bachan Rai. They are showing fingers to the Speaker and showing fingers to the members of the Assembly,” Kumar told IANS.

He further alleged that Opposition members were disrupting proceedings and not allowing ministers to speak.

“If the minister is a Dalit, you will not let them speak. What is the right? The video is with the Speaker. Such behaviour,” he said.

Kumar claimed that video footage of the incident exists and will show who used abusive language in the House.

“The video footage is there and you can see who is abusing. Now, the Speaker will see what happened. Who has given the Opposition the right to show stubbornness when the Speaker is standing?” he added.

Meanwhile, after leaving the Bihar Legislative Council, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi stated that she and her colleagues spoke democratically and respected the House’s orders. She also criticised the use of unparliamentary language by senior representatives inside the Council.

Earlier, Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s reference to former Chief Minister Rabri Devi as "ye jo ladki hai (this girl)" triggered a major uproar in the Legislative Council.

During the heated exchange, Bihar government minister Ashok Choudhary and Opposition MLC Sunil Singh clashed with each other. The situation escalated to the point where both sides allegedly crossed their limits and the decorum of the House was disrupted.

As he left the House, Ashok Choudhary said that the Opposition had commented on the ruling party even before the House began, but the ruling side did not react. He further claimed that a senior leader from the Opposition, whom he described as a capable and Harvard-educated leader, started creating unnecessary uproar.

According to Choudhary, the Speaker appealed to both sides to remain calm, but the Opposition refused. He alleged that Opposition members then rose from their seats, entered the Well of the House, and continued creating disruption.

He said the Speaker repeatedly urged the Opposition to return to their seats and allow the House to function peacefully, but the protests continued. Following this, the Speaker warned the Opposition of expulsion from the House for a day.

